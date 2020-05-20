Survey : the riddle Melania Trump

Alongside the president, she often appears on the face closed. His smile is rare and his word just as much. As soon as the investiture of Donald Trump in January 2017, this attitude had earned Melania Trump taunts on Twitter, where had spread the hashtag #FreeMelania. But, according to Kate Bennett, a journalist for CNN, author of “Free, Melania” (edn, Macmillan), the First Lady has in no way needs to be saved. “She invents her own style in trying to stay authentic. It is not there to smile silently on the arm of her husband, this is not someone cold. Melania is neither a statue, nor an accessory, ” states Kate Bennett, who is following in his official trips for the past three years. Former model, married to a millionaire and become a mother in the home, the one called at the beginning of his life Melanija Knavs embodies not really a womanhood revolted. And yet. In refusing at the beginning of the mandate of Donald Trump moved to her side in the White House to stay with their son, Barron, in New York, she quickly understood that she had to make the rules laid down by its predecessor towards. “She reminds me of Jackie Kennedy, who, like her, didn’t like the role of First lady and spent a lot of time outside of the White House. In many ways, it is more free than were many of the First Ladies before her, ” observes the researcher Lisa Burns, a specialist of the subject.

“Melania Trump is intelligent and gives his opinion, but not always so public. “

Kate Bennett is adamant : “Melania Trump is intelligent and gives his opinion, but not always so public. “While the president has made Twitter his weapon of massive information, his wife has found another tool, more subtle : it is through her outfits as she passes on messages. In his biography, the CNN journalist cites several examples. As this blouse Gucci decked out in a pink bow (named the “pussy bow” in English), that she had chosen to wear two days after the release of the record where Donald Trump boasted to catch the women by the pussy (pussy in VO). Or this imposing white hat that she exhibited during the State visit of Emmanuel and Bridget Macron in Washington, in April 2018, for the purpose, according to Kate Bennett, stealing the spotlight from her president husband. Without forgetting this coat strategically placed over his shoulders, as she sported recently during the presentation of the Christmas decorations of the White House, and that became her signature. “It’s almost a military look, which gives the impression of strength, like a suit of armor,” said Kate Bennett.

Because it is one of the few to be able to criticize the president without the risk of getting fired, Melania Trump has a certain power. Yet, while Michelle Obama had forged a reputation and a popularity of international with his actions for veterans, or against childhood obesity, the missions of the current First Lady remain little known. As soon as launched, its campaign ” Be the Best “, one of whose pillars is the fight against cyber-bullying, has been derided by the opposition who saw in its promoter that the wife of the ” stalker-in-chief “. “Melania is doing very little things compared to those which have preceded it, but, when the team of Michelle Obama or Laura Bush included between twenty-six and thirty people, of which his account that ten or twelve “, underlines Kate Bennett. Moreover, the ubiquity of Ivanka Trump, advisor to the White House, is also a source of friction. This situation, unprecedented in american history, maintains all the more confusion as the daughter of the president has assigned the activities traditionally assigned to First ladies. While 2020 will be the year of the reappointment or not of Donald Trump, the attitude of Melania Trump will certainly be scrutinized. What will be his role in the campaign ? “No, slice Kate Bennett. She would prefer reading a book at the edge of the pool, in Palm Beach. “

This article was published in the magazine ELLE December 13, 2019. Subscribe