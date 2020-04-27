Survive : after X-Men, Sophie Turner finds of the steppes, snow-capped in the Game of Thrones in the teaser – News Series

Sophie Turner will not be stayed away from the screens for a very long time. And it keeps up with the big cold in the first teaser of To Survive.

While Netflix has considered the possibility of letting the users adjust the speed of viewing of its contents, speeding it up or slowing it down to the desires of each one, other platforms have understood that this that the public tends to ask more had to respond to the holy rule of effectiveness. In this vein, the streaming service Quibi has chosen to re-energize its contents in a way quite original.

Between movies and series, the platform is expected to offer “chapters” movie (via Bloody Disgustingbe ) ; or episodes of approximately 10 minutes each, forming a whole that is similar to a movie, and that blurs a bit over the border between the worlds of film and series. Small “more” Quibi : to provide a content visible only on a smartphone.

Trop well, I’m going to meet the cold, the snow and all the rest…

Quibi should be available on the 6th of April next addition to the Atlantic (no date has been relayed to Europe or France). The platform has already won a lot of big names in the industry (Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba, or even Kiefer Sutherland) and investors (The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, WarnerMedia, Liberty Global, ViacomCBS and Alibaba Group).

Spielberg After Dark is a series eagerly awaited by lovers of Teeth of the sea since it marks the return to the writing of Spielberg, for an original scenario, after 19 years of absence (his last being A. I. : artificial Intelligence). And if the platform will offer a lot of other content at its launch, this is the series Survive that is about it at this time.

It was announced last September and has made a very low profile since. In effect, it has been known since the start of 2019 that Sophie Turner would be back on the small screen, and that she camped a teenage girl suicidal for the occasion, Jane. A teenage girl surviving a plane crash is forced to wander around in a snow environment and hostile with the only other survivor of the accident, Paul (Corey Hawkins, The Walking Dead, 24 : Legacy).

Without warning, the first teaser of Survive comes to be shared by Quibi. Return to the fold (or something akin to it) to the former queen of the North (aka Sansa Stark)but the lack of walkers, white, dragons and other Lannister bloodthirsty does not mean that survival will be easy. As the famous Paul on the air just as disturbed as Jane…