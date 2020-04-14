Suspend a Nascar racer for insult racial

Formula 1 mourning the death of a legend 0:44

(CNN Spanish) — Nascar indefinitely suspended the driver Kyle Larson by using an insult racial during an event of live broadcast of iRacing (tournament virtual) on Sunday.

During the race, virtual, Larson seemed to have lost the communication and is expressed with an insult to the community of black race. A person who was also participating in the race said that their comments were heard by all.

Nascar in a statement condemned the attitude of the pilot.

“Nascar has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the kind of language used by Kyle Larson during the event, iRacing Sunday. Our policies of conduct of our members are clear with regard to this, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base”.

In a video posted on Twitter, Larson apologized.

“I just want to say that I am sorry. Last night I made a mistake and said the word that never, never should be said. There is No excuse for that. Not raised me that way. It is a horrible thing. I say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the community of NASCAR and especially the community of black race. I understand that the damage is probably irreparable and I recognize that. But I just want to let everyone know how sorry I am”.

The pilot of 27 years, driving the car is Not. 42 for Ganassi Racing, has won six valid in his career and has qualified for the Playoffs of NASCAR in the last four seasons. Last year, he finished in the sixth place of the overall classification.

The racing team of Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, also spoke for the episode of your broker.

“We are extremely disappointed by what he said to Kyle last night for an event in iRacing. The words you chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. From this time we have suspended Kyle without pay while we work in this situation with all the appropriate parties”.

The withdrawal of the sponsors

The action of Larson not only led to the indefinite suspension of NASCAR and his team. The main sponsors of the pilot decided to take a step to the side.

It’s the fast-food chain Mcdonald’s and a bank Credit One Bank, companies which they condemned the fact.

On his Twitter account Credit One Bank secured on part of the statement that is in addition to the actions taken by NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing, and ended the sponsorship with Kyle Larson.

In both Mcdonald’s in a statement to CNN reiterated the repudiation to the behavior of the pilot and declared his rupture of any commercial bond.

“We are extremely disappointed and shocked to hear about this incident. The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and do not reflect our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. Mcdonald’s is taking immediate steps to terminate the relationship with Larson”. – Mcdonald’s USA

Larson, whose mother is japanese-american, is a graduate of the program “Drive for Diversity” of Nascar, which, according to its website, “provides opportunities for women and minorities to seek professional opportunities in NASCAR.” In 2016, was the first person of japanese ancestry to win a race of the most popular category of motorsport american.