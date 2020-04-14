Swae Lee, Nas and J Balvin will join the livestream of the “Music Lives” of 48 hours

The next weekend, an event broadcast live massive of the two days called Music Live will bring together more than 35 artists, to raise funds for the emergency fund COVID-19 of MusiCares. Presented by LiveXLive Media and TikTok, Music Lives begins on April 17 and will feature Swae Lee, Nas, J Balvin, Arcangel, and Curtis Roach. Between rounds, the broadcast will offer information on the coronavirus of leading experts, as well as tips on how to stay in good mental and physical health during self-isolation. Music Live will be broadcasted on the TikTok as well as LiveXLive.com and its applications.

Among the other artists and DJs confirmed for the event’s marathon, include Anitta, Brytiago, Gigolo y the Exce, The Funk Hunters, Tabi, DJ Bash, 10K.Caash, No Suits, Matoma, Maddy O’neal, Dr. Fresch, Big Gigantic, Elephante, Fonseca, Eladio Carrion, DJ Pope, Nik West, Stefan Benz, Trippie Redd and Kevvo, among others.

On Saturday, April 18, Music Lives will join us in another live event – A world: at home together. The issue par excellence, which supports the workers of the first-line health and the WHO, will include appearances by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo and Lady Gaga, who helped to organise the concert world. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will co-host the special.

In an official statement, Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive – a platform for event live streaming – said: “The world, including the music industry, has been upset over the past six weeks. Community and connection are at the heart of the live music and it is our mission with the Music, Lives to put this heart to the comfort of the homes of the people of the world, in this period of “social distancing”. It is not known how long these circumstances will last, and this festival several days and multi-genres can become more than a single event for a long period of programming significantly. With TikTok and these incredible artists, we will unite our global village music. “

Music Lives will benefit from the relief fund, COVID-19 of MusiCares, established by the Recording Academy and its charitable foundation affiliate, MusiCares, to provide direct support to members of the music community the hardest hit by cancellations, closures and layoffs. took place in the middle of the global pandemic.

For more information on Music Live, visit the official website.