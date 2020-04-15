Sweet Tooth comes on Netflix

SCREEN. While the platform Hulu was the origin of the project of the adaptation of the hit by Jeff Lemire Sweet Tooth (published by Urban Comics with us) series, one comes to learn that the project is passed through the hands of the competition : it is now based in cartons of Netflix…

Certainly, the adaptations of comics on the side with platforms streaming : Preacher, Watchmen, The Boys, Flash, Daredeviland the list could continue again a long time. It’ll soon be time to add Sweet Tooth.

It must be said that the subject is topical : we find ourselves ten years after a mysterious pandemic that is afflicting the Earth and wiped out almost all of its population.



A new species appears : half-man, half-animal… We would sign at least !

UFO signed Jeff Lemire, published by Vertigo (Urban Comics in France), the title is part of the best-sellers of the publisher and is a cult series. It’s not surprising therefore to learn that she’s interested producers.

Among them, we find a heavy weight for the adaptation of comics to the screen : Robert Downey Jr, aka Iron Man himself. He is at the helm of the production in the sides of Susan Downey and the Warner Bros TV (as what, we can be part of the first circle of Disney and deal with the enemy : remember that Warner Bros is the owner of the publisher of Superman, and therefore in charge of the adaptations of DC Comics) at the screen and is a main competitor for the empire of Disney).

With Preacher and The Boysone could see these last few years, that same comics in the most unlikely and the most atypical can find their niche on our small screens and lead to results that are not as catastrophic as what we could have expected, or even sometimes as creations, frankly, successful. Remains to be seen if Sweet Tooth if will accommodate the exercise with as much gusto…

JBDP