



On 1 April 2009, Micro ïds introduced that Syberia 3 was being created and also intended to be launched on COMPUTER and also PlayStation 3 in June 2010 as a real-time 3D video game.[10] The firm had actually mentioned that the video game would certainly miss its initial June 2010 launch day since settlements with Beno ît Sokal were in progress and also Micro ïds was after that obtained by Anuman.[11] On 17 April 2010, one more news release was released, describing that the COMPUTER variation will certainly be launched, yet the PS3 variation might not, as a result of issues withSony Micro ïds had actually likewise asked that followers of Syberia send them e-mails of assistance for the video game.[12] In a meeting given up February 2011, Beno ît Sokal exposed that service the video game had not also began as a result of an absence of financing.[13]

