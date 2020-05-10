Sylvester Stallone : Arnold Schwarzenegger the valve with his big knife

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may love to tease on the social networks. This September 18, the interpreter of the Terminator mocked his classmate in a video that has a lot of fun the internet users.

Between Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, it hasn’t always been pink. Become stars of the action movie at the same time, the two men have long maintained a rivalry explosive. ” We are hated in the 80’s because we were in the same business, each one wanted to beat the other. It was a total warhad told Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2014. It was a competition on who had the most muscles, who kills the most people on screen, who kills in the most original, who made the most money at the box office. “And then the time spent, careers have declined, and the calm returned. ” Finally, in the 90s, we sort of became friends and we have always been friends since “, was delighted the interpreter of the Terminator. A beautiful relationship that is a pleasure to see !

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making fun of the knife Sylvester Stallone

The two men appreciate a lot : they have several times been spotted having lunch together, and Arnold Schwarzenegger has appeared in three films The Expendablesdirected by Sylvester Stallone. Their fans also like to see them send valves on the social networks. And this Wednesday, the 18th of September, they have been served. The hero of Predator has made a video in which he appears next to a beautiful knife signed by his former rival. “ Sly, I just see the knife that you have dedicated to good works. It is incredible, look ! But this is not a knife. This is a knife ! “The actor then exits a huge bladeat least two times more imposing. ” It is the one that we used on Predator, has fun there. It is just a little bigger than yours. “Arnold Schwarzenegger has finally desired “ good luck “to his friend for the release of Rambo : Last Blood, which arrives in cinemas this weekend in the United States. ” I loved it, he assured to Stallone. And when this will be a cardboard box, I to you will present a new knife to celebrate ! “