Sylvester Stallone attack Arnold Schwarzenegger after it was trapped !

When Arnold Schwarzenegger tells the story of how he was trapped Sylvester Stallone and as it responds to him !

Then as the Terminator Dark Fate is on our screens and Rambo Last Blood was canardé our cinemas at the end of September, the two giants of the action as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone face off one more time on the social networks.

But not to the Booba Kaaris. It is by far. Friends for many years, Sly and Schwarzy like to be lead by pleasure.

In the promo for Terminator Dark Fatethe austrian has confirmed that he had trapped the interpreter of Rambo to turn into the catastrophic Stop or my mom will shoot ! (1992).

Has Jimmy Kimmel, he says : “In the 80s, Sly was not even a friend. He was just a rival. It was necessary to make bigger films than the other, have bigger muscles than the other, more successful at the box office, kill more people and more creative with bigger knives, and bigger guns. At one point, I found myself running in all directions with machine guns, reserved for helicopters or tanks. It was foolish.“

“I get the script Stops where my mother will shoot ! It is the shit. I know that I’m not going to make this film. The producers propose to Sly (Schwarzy had just been hit with comedies like Twins, one A Cop, Kindergarten and Stallone wanted to do the same -ndr). Sly called me to see if I was contacted for the film. I answer him yes and that I think about it seriously, that this movie is a great idea. When he heard my response, because we were in competition, he told the producers : “I am ready to do anything to do, I want this movie”. And of course, the film was a disaster”.