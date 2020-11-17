Sylvester Stallone confirms starring in next Suicide Squad movie

The actor confirmed the news that he would be working with renowned director James Gunn.

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that he will star in James Gunn’s upcoming film, ‘Suicide Squad.’

Taking his Instagram account, the actor confirmed the news that he would be working with the renowned director.

He wrote: “Working with this incredible director on this amazing project has made this an incredible year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by so much talent!

Stallone’s appearance could stem from additional filming being done to add to the final editing sequence.

The legendary star continued to comment, “I think it’s going to be a spectacular effort. I saw it and it’s amazing so I’m very proud to be included and I can’t tell you anything more about it because you’ll have to wait and see that, but it will be worth the wait. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

The film will see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, all reprising their roles from the 2016 David Ayers offering.

Other cast members include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Michael Rooker as Savant, John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Sean Gunn as Weasel and Peter Capaldi plays the thinker.