Sylvester Stallone impressed in the face of the drive of Arnold Schwarzenegger

By
James Reno
-
0
21


When the Terminator impresses Rambo !

Terminator 6 Dark Fate

Arnold Schwarzenegger connects the videos on its social networks since the beginning of the pandemic Covid-19. We have been able to see it with Whiskey and Lulu (his mini horse and donkey), lifting weights in his garden and of course help hospital services in California récotant for millions of dollars in equipment and masks.

Terminator 6 Dark Fate

But Schwarzy don’t forget the fitness. The last fiscal year, flexibility in her kitchen has even impressed his old pal Sylvester Stallone, who commented : “Very impressive mr. rubber”.

We let you enjoy the technique of the former Terminator.

Sylvester Stallone

Terminator 6 Dark Fate

During this time, Danny Trejo celebrated his 76-year-old showing us his muscles ! The papys badass have really tough skin !

When Anthony Hopkins, 82 years, cause Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone at the tik tok Drake Challenge.



