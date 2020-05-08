Sylvester Stallone speaks out on DEMOLITION MAN 2: “it’s going to be amazing”

Sylvester Stallone announces live on his account Instagram the next output “Demolition Man 2”.

” Sly “has surprised all her fans with this announcement as the film original is already old, but it seems that this is a reality. Thirty years after the first part, John Spartan would be back in the next few months on the screens around the world. For those who have not had the chance to see in a theater, it must be remembered that this production was met at the time a huge success at the box office, and that also each of its reruns on tv attracts viewers through very high scores of hearing

“We’re working on at the moment with Warner Bros , It looks really insane. This result had to happen , it will happen. “

In a Live instagram in the form of questions / answers with his followers, Sylvester Stallone has thus far confirmed the information that had been circulating since some time in the circles of the hollywood cinema, but no announcement stating the information was output previously.

Action movie cult of the 1990s, “Demolition Man” coming out of the freezer to thaw after cryogenisation as his character who visits the future after having been put in the fridge. In the cast original, there were then big names of Hollywood including Sandra Bullock, Wesley Snipes, and Benjamin Bratt.

If other projects following are still relevant for Sylvester Stallone, the hero of Rambo could give life to his character in a possible “The Expendables 4”. It is entrusted also in its commitment to Rocky Balboa, the boxer of the slums of Philadelphia who had known the glories and disqualifications.

If the lives of its characters in a career spanning 50 years have known all the times, fought on all continents, and have had as partners the most beautiful women in the world, the real life of Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone could become a whole other story. He mentioned also an autobiography, without specifying whether the support that will be a book or a movie, or both.

“The Italian stallion “ born in the poor neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen in New York in 1946, and after a teen a little rough turns into the cinema in small roles, even going so far as to play in erotic films with a small budget, it is projected to international fame with his character of Rocky in 1976.

Today it has become a planetary star, therefore, it is with the sequel to one of its biggest successes of the 90s. “Demotion man 2 “, imaginative film with the famous scene of worship of the shells. For those who have not seen the film, or wonder again about the usefulness of these three shells, there are on the net a video of Sylvester Stallone, who explains the mystery.

“Demolition man 1” was directed by Marco Brambilla who picked up his first film, then the artist ( he is also a painter and a sculptor, also produced films such as “Dinotopia” or ” excessive baggage “.

“Demolition Man”it is the story of a futuristic city who does not know how to handle criminals, because there is simply more violence and even the big words that have been banished from civilization sanitized. But then that arises a true villain , played by Wesley Snipes, it recalls a cop to the old ways to come to the end of a terrible criminal. This policeman is that the one comes out of the fridge after its cryopreservation, in 1996, for offences of homicide by imprudence ; that cop to the method is unorthodox, it is Sylvester Stallone, aka John Spartan, the last rampart against evil.

To this day there is still no information on release dates or on the shooting, but we can already foresee a keen interest of the public ; to find out if the film will be a success, if the thickness of the scenario will be decisive, and to the characters a lot of open questions remain. For this project , an announcement of a possible sequel had already filtered in 2018 through Daniel Waters, one of the screenwriters. He had told the podcast the Projection Boots that producer Joel Silver were talking about a second movie. Joel Silver, who is also the producer of the series “lethal weapon” with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in “die hard,” with Bruce Willis and “Matrix” with Keanu Reeves, movies that have all known suites.

If things seem to be moving forward, he remains an enigma, in the project scenario “Demolition Man 2 “ : how to propose the inclusion of the character of the daughter of the hero? And here, it is necessary to think back 30 years back. In the synopsis original, the daughter of a Spartan was to have an important, but scenes were cut in editing. We can still see in a few sequences, such as when Phoenix attack John and Lenina in the shallows : Sylvester Stallone protects an unknown, who is actually his daughter interpreted by Vanya Marinkovic.

The american actor, 73 years , and father of 5 children has thus far decided not to hang up the gloves or guns, and still multiply his age in the projects. Of times, suites and new scenario are still in the drawers for one of the kings of the box office for nearly 50 years.

It was discussed also the possibility of a project of following around a film even more ancient than “Demolition man”, since it is ” Hawks of the night “. The police film of 1981 in which the city of New York, which is threatened by a dangerous terrorist, is placed under the protection of a police officer, Sylvester himself, in charge of saving the city.

One last question remains about the sagas in the course, although the actor has repeatedly said that he does not see project ” Creed “, it seems however ready to imagine a rework on the character of “Rocky” his first success.

Like a loop that would end between the two epochs are spread over five decades of films for the young Sylvester Stallone, who dreamed as a teenager, there are over 60 years of age, to become a well-known player, a movie star.