T. I. Challenges 50 cents for the next battle of VERZUZ

Many in the world of hip-hop today we celebrate the 45th anniversary of 50%, but the king of rap T. I. has decided to offer him a special birthday gift in the form of a challenge to formal engage in a battle of the tower to tower, in the series VERZUZ popular at present.

Image: Prince Williams / Wireimage

T. I. has made it known that he wanted all of the smoke with 50 through Instagram, the use of its platform, with 12.6 million followers to send to the king of New York rap a challenge, verbal, three minutes away from the king of the self-proclaimed South. He called Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to be involved in the implementation of things, and even the follow-up by contacting your partner’s birthday, Kevin Hart, to see if he could also help move the ball. Although it is possible that the 50 per Cent is too busy with the planning of their antics birthday to respond or, you know, to go to bed after having offended a black woman with her recent comment, ” exotic “, it would be very exciting to see these two embark on a south dirty vs square of the East coast.

See the formal call from T. I. to 50 cent below and let us know who you think could win this battle