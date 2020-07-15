T-pain responds to the anger of the fans Travis Scott

T-pain recently revealed that a study session was unfortunate that he had with Travis Scott, and fans immediately jumped to defend it against what they perceive as a lack of respect of conduct on the part of the rapper “Sicko” Mode. In the course of a stream, Twitch, T-pain has explained how The Flame had not been able to present several times at their meetings scheduled, and when it finally showed up, he (and his team) would have fallen asleep.

Due to the reaction of the fans about the situation, T-pain has decided to clarify that there is no bad blood.

“Go to all”, he wrote on twitter. “This is not so serious. Shit happens all the time. Me and @trvisXX cool. “

Of course, this has not prevented fans to defend T-pain, which, according to many, does not receive the respect it deserves.

Speaking of the situation during their stream on Twitch, last week, pointed out that Travis had sent to the speakers of your scheduled session. “I had to ask for these speakers, and I have to pay a daily fee of these speakers, and it is like $ 540 per day for each piece of each speaker,” explained T-pain.

Despite of the speakers, several study sessions scheduled have failed and T-pain we don’t hear much of Travis or his team. When Travis finally turned in the session, he and his team fell asleep in the study, while T-pain is the preparation of the rhythms. “I started to talk about how to produce. During all the time that I look at my computer. … And then I am returned. Everyone in the room [was] fucking asleep. I put his ass outside, ” he said.

Take a look at how Twitter has reacted to the situation initially below.