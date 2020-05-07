T. R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy) tells of his meeting with her husband… it’s been already ten years old !

The longer the confinement lasts and the more citizens of the world to miss the opportunity to celebrate the life. Birthdays, engagements, births… but it is in the joy that is T. R. Knight – dr. George O’malley in the series Grey’s Anatomy – reminded the world that he was in love with her husband for a decade, may 1, 2020. “Ten years ago, Bridget Everett, Zach Shaffer and Jason Eagan have made possible the encounter with the being magnificenthe wrote on his account Instagram. My goal for the next ten years ? Try to continue to deserve it. This photo comes from the adventure that I chose to share with him. The day that followed, we found our dog Traveler !“

Theodore Raymond “T. R.” Knight and Patrick Leahy were married on October 4, 2013 after three years of love. One is an actor, as it is known, the other is a ballet dancer and author. And it is precisely in the midst of the troop of Grey’s Anatomy as these gentlemen have said “yes“. In part, in any case. Although he has left the ranks of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital since the year 2009, the interpreter of George O’malley is still a very close friend with Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo. The latter, amazed in front of the recent declaration of love for his former partner, he was also awarded a nice wink in the comments of its publication, a “Love you guys“all right, came from the heart.