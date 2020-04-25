Taekwondoín mexican decides to represent Italy











The taekwondoín Pauline Armory he took the decision to leave Mexico and to compete for Italy the past month of October. Take time meditating on the possibility of going to study in a different country without leaving to train at the highest level.

“Talking with other coaches I spoke with Carlo Molfetta, the manager of the Italian team to ask if he could train with them and doing my academic exchange. When I told him that he had Italian passport told me that at any moment that wanted to could represent them”.

Was just adapting to the conditions of training and living in a different countrywith a language of others, when the coronavirus-hit Europe. Without any family or even an acquaintance in Rome, Armory had to leave the Olympic Center in italy to find refuge in the home of the family of Molfettaolympic champion in London 2012 (+80 kg) and head coach of the Italian team.

“For me it has been a roller coaster of emotions because he was still adapting to my new life here. Came out of my third fracture of hand and had the time on top, because he neared the qualifier from the mainland to the Olympic Games, and suddenly this happens, what none of us would have expected. The manager of the team received me, together with his family because there was a point that closed the olympic center and the plane had no where to sleep”, put forward.

Born in Mexico City, the athlete of 24 years newly completed, he made his debut in Italy with a win in the category of -57 kilos in the Championship National Italian and from the site 37 ranking will try to find a ticket to his first Olympic Games by means of the qualifier european continentalonce the end of the unemployment at the global level by the coronavirus.

