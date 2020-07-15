Taïg Khris is back on the serious accident that cost him his career… ⋆ StarMag.com

The champion of roller-skating, Taïg Khris explains why you no longer see them on television and why he stopped his sports career. He returns to a painful accident that changed his life.

Taïg Khris, the triple world champion of roller on the ramp, has lived a nightmare a few years ago. In fact, there is a small ten years, he had the wind in their sails, but today it is flat calm. He appeared in many tv shows such as : Koh-Lanta, Danse avec les Stars, Beijing Express Duo, Splash. He also played in many well-known films as a stuntman. Unfortunately, as he explains in this July 15, 2020 in the issuance of France 2, It starts todaywhile stopped very abruptly.

A waterfall that went wrong for Taïg Khris

It is in 2013 that Taig Khris has experienced one of the worst events of his life. This year, he participated in an american film is very important. It was the lining of Channing Tatum in the film Jupiter Ascending as a stuntman. The champion says that an scene is poorly held and it has cost his career. He explains :

There was a scene where the lining of Mila Kunis had to drop from the ceiling and I had to catch him in the arms at full speed. And the stunt woman fell too quickly, my arms were caught at the last second, a little too low. Finally, the weight of the stunt woman fell on the leg, I was twisted and broken leg.

It is at this time that Taïg Khris understands that his injury is serious and that she will put into question his future career.

In the second, I know that I have the cruciate ligaments. I know immediately that it’s going to be a big operation, six months of rehabilitation and a year before returning to the top. I had no pain. As soon as I fell, I got up immediately. I told them : “Sorry, I just break the ligaments of the knee.” Nobody thought that it was true.

Taïg Khris is denied roles because of the accident

As Taïg Khris wanted to honour his contract with the Americans, he has to continue the movie before you make it to the hospital. He bandaged his leg and continued his recent stunts. Taig Khris knew that he was doomed in the medium term. His accident has brought him a lot of personal problems.

Beyond the accident, everything fell apart around my life at this time. I was approaching 40 years old, I was separated from my ex, I had the responsibility of family because I support my parents financially for more than 20 years… I had done acting classes for many years and I had signed on a big feature film where I had the first role that has been cancelled at the last minute. In short, everything had collapsed.

Following this event, Taïg Khris, 44 years, retired from tv shows and movies. It is reinvented. The former top-level athlete has become a business leader. Today, he is the president of a start-up telephony OneOff Telecom. On the website of his company, he is writing that he wants to ” revolutionize the telecom industry “. This is all the evil we wish him.