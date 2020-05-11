Taika Waititi has saved the saga, according to Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth thinks that Thor had “desperately” in need of Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi has clearly put a kick in the anthill when he took over the franchise Thor. He has brought his humour and his vitality and he has changed the tone of the character for the better. This is something that Chris Hemsworth is thrilled because he was almost on the verge of abandon the character.

Before Waititi arrives on the project, Hemsworth had expressed how Thor had emptied. If the franchise has had success at the box office, it has never been the most beloved of all franchises Marvel. Hemsworth was then that Thor really needed a change after The World of Darkness.

The third installment of the saga was a true turning point in relation to what has preceded it. It was bright, colorful, unpredictable, and funny. The God of Thunder was funny and fun characters around, thanks to the guidance and imagination of Waititi. “It is incredibly fun. But do not confuse this frenetic energy child with someone who is not preparedsays the actor in an interview.

He adds : “It’s a combination that is quite unique, it has the ability, through humor, to put you at ease, but he is also armed with all the knowledge a director needs to guide you throughout the process. And it happened at a time when I desperately wanted there to be more humor to the character. “

Chris Hemsworth will soon Taika Waititi for the fourth film, Thor-Love and Thunder with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.

Source : GQ Australia / Credit ©Marvel