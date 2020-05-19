Taika Waititi, Meryl Streep, Chris Hemsworth you read James and the giant Peach

Taika Waititi and his “friends” have undertaken to read every day the classic Roald Dahl James and the giant Peachto support an organisation helping people in need, affected by the Covid-19, founded by the daughter of Roald Dahl.

The mischievous director and performer of Jojo Rabbit, at the helm of the next Star Wars, is surrounded by prestigious friends such as Meryl Streep, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Olivia Wilde, Ryan Reynolds, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch… to deliver a delightful reading of the book for children.

Voice ridiculous and drôlissimes mimics

The novel is saucissonné in 10 episodes that aired on YouTube in the coming weeks. All the actors are deployed with an obvious enjoyment of their talents – adopting voice ridiculous and drôlissimes facial expressions.

For Taika Waititi, James and the giant Peach is “a tale so far-fetched on the resilience in children, triumph over adversity, in the face of a feeling of isolation, which is quite relevant today.”

Published in 1961, the book has sold 28 million copies around the world.

“A great kid”

“For me, a big child, and I read James and the giant Peach to my girls many times, it’s a joy to do it again with my friends, team Dahl and PIH (note the association of Ophelia Dahl) and tell again this story to help those who are in need at this time”, also said the director, who prepares two series for Netflix from the world of Roald Dahl, one on Charlie and the Chocolate factorythe other on the characters of the Oompa-Loompas.

In early may, the actor Daniel Radcliffe, ex-footballer David Beckham actress Dakota Fanning are delivered in the same year with the first volume of the adventures of Harry Potter.