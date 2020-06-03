Taika Waititi responds with happiness after receiving the medal of honor of New Zealand

Taika Waititi has had the kind of explosive success as a filmmaker that most can only dream of. After you have delivered the box-office success Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi has won an Oscar this year for the screenplay of Jojo Rabbit. But for the man as maori 44 years old, receive the reward of the Bureau of the Order of merit of New Zealand for services to shooting is the highest recognition, as he explained in an interview.

“Personally, I do my business for new Zealanders first and foremost. They are my first audience. My peers and colleagues, to be recognised by them, the people who are closest to me, are more important. “

Waititi joins a list of distinguished of the natives of New Zealand honoured on the list of birthday of the Queen of New Zealand, with 178 winners from a variety of backgrounds in sports, business, activism and entertainment.

Beginning his career with brief jobs as an actor in the entertainment industry in New Zealand, Waititi has found his artistic voice behind the camera, starting by the realization of short films, comedy to various contests. The first success of the filmmaker came up with an Oscar nomination for his film, 2005, Two cars, one night.

He then played both directly and in films that are more independent, including Flight of the Concords and Boy, which has received numerous critical acclaim in various film festivals and has increased the profile of Waititi as a filmmaker who has managed to combine his sense of humour kiwi unique with a feeling of genuine pathos and an infallible instinct for the small, important moments in stories the biggest.

It is with Thor: Ragnarok, a bet for Waititi and the MCU, as the filmmaker has gone from one of the new directors promising to. a director in good faith with a global box office on his hands. Instead of signing up immediately to direct a bunch of blockbusters major Waititi has returned to his independent roots to write, direct and play in the comedy original of the nazi era Jojo Rabbit with Scarlett Johansson.

The film was a commercial and critical success, and has confirmed that Waititi is here to stay ., even if his heart belongs to New Zealand. The work has already started on the next incursion of a filmmaker in the MCU, with Thor: Love and Thunder. After that, Waititi will direct a Star Wars film, in addition to creating two animation features for Netflix based on Charlie and the chocolate factory.

Despite his busy schedule, Waititi has been busy during the lock-out telling of the classic for children written by the author of the famous Roald Dahl with a list of distinguished celebrities. It has also hosted a part of digital clock for Thor: Ragnarok, during which he dragged the fans with a fake script for Thor: Love and Thunder with the return of Tony Stark, and promising that the film would be even more eccentric. and unexpected as Ragnarok.

With its latest medal of honor, Waititi seems to have the support of. and his country of origin while he continues his fascinating journey, a professional filled with vampires shy of the Vikings of the space and imaginary friends the nazis. And what a trip it has been. This novel appeared for the first time at RNZ.

