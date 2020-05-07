Taika Waititi (Thor 3, and 4, Jojo Rabbit) to write and perform the next Star Wars

Disney announced Monday that fans of “Star Wars” will be entitled to a new film with Taika Waititi at the controls.

In collaboration with Lucas Film, Disney has taken advantage of the 4 may, the international day of the saga “Star Wars” (because “May The Fourth Be With You”), to announce a happy news that delights all fans : a new album is in preparation. With the orders of this next film is Taika Waititi, who wrote the screenplay in addition to go behind the camera.

This franchise is not totally unknown because he made the final episode of the series “The Mandalorian” airs on Disney+. It is now focusing on the great court. If Disney and Lucas Film trust him, it is that the director of new zealand has proven itself in 2017 with the production of “Thor : Ragnarok”, a success that enabled him to win the realisation of the fourth component intended for 2022, “Love And Thunder”. In the beginning of the year, it also won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”. To reassure the fans of the Star Wars universe who appears to be in good hands.

Has to read also : Natalie Portman is going to go hammer in “Thor-Love and Thunder”

To co-write the film, the filmmaker, 44-year-old will be accompanied by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, screenwriter scottish she also was nominated for an academy award in the category of best original screenplay with the film “war of 1917” by Sam Mendes.

A new Star Wars series

While a new Star Wars trilogy was announced for 2022, 2024 and 2026, Disney has not revealed any more about it. However, the giant of the cinema has been a part of a second large new, the arrival of a series derived which will be conducted by Leslye Headland, including producer of the series “Russian Doll”. According to a information issued by “Deadline“on 22 April, the series will focus more on the women and adopt the chronology of the original.

For the moment, no title and no date has been disclosed but the fans are accustomed to waiting on the famous saga.