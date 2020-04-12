Taiwan is the fifth country with soccer in the active

Taiwan has become the fifth country in the world with their football league ‘live’, after authorizing the government of that country the dispute of the parties.

The women’s championship began this past Saturday and the Premier League this Sunday. Hang Yuen, after a 4-0 victory at the Taicheng Lions, is the first leader.

In addition to Taiwan are disputing the league of Burundi, Nicaragua, Tajikistan and Belarus, the only european country that has not interrupted his football, although the games are played behind closed doors and, sometimes, with mannequins to mode public.