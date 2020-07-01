“Take 3, Pay for 2” and 50% off!

John lewis has published the flyer of July 2020that will be available from tomorrow, 2 July, until the 31st, in all the store special discounts who have decided to take part in the promotion. It’s called “Take 3, Pay for 2”, but the most interesting aspect is represented by the fact that by purchasing only two products, the less expensive you will pay half.

Users in fact will have two discounts.

By purchasing the three products, the less expensive it will be in the gift. You can choose from those highlighted in the point of sale, a large appliance from at least 399 Euros, a tv 399 Euro, or a small appliance by at least 69 Euros and the other two products of your choice. The distribution chain will issue a discount voucher to use directly in cash, equal to the price of the product less expensive.

By purchasing two products, instead, the less expensive it will be applied a discount of 50%. Also in this case, the categories covered are the same as the promotion reported above, with the difference that the discount will be equal to 50% of the price of the product less expensive.

John lewis also also allow you to make the payment in twenty instalments at zero interest rate with tan fixed, and apr is 0%.

As always, we recommend that you link to Store Locator in order to understand if the point of sale is closest belongs to the offer.