“Take a bow” Rihanna gives birth to a meme viral 11 years after its release

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images In 2018, the brand of Rihanna, called Fenty, has reported to the singer and to the LVMH group for about $ 570 million.

SOCIAL NETWORKS – Definitely, it really is everywhere. After the launch of her brand of lingerie Fenty, the release of a book of intimate photographs and eight albums, Rihanna even managed the feat of making a viral song lyrics old to 11 years old. Recently on Twitter, a phrase of “Take a bow” has given birth to a meme that seems to have all the answers.

To start with, “Take a bow”, was released in march 2008, there is nothing humorous because the song tells the story of a woman who discovers that her companion is having an affair with another person, to the point of crying in front of his door for hours.

And then come the following words around 1min15: “That was quite a show, very entertaining”, which means in French: “this is the show, it was really entertaining,” with a tone more ironic. It was not necessary any more users to create a meme eleven years later.