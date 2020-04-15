Take a look at Slimane resume “For you to love me again” by Céline Dion !

At the time of the confinement, many artists have to offer concerts to the home to their public. When some take the opportunity to unveil new songs like Amir, others, such as Christine and The Queens, revisit the titles that make it vibrate. This is also the case of Slimane, has unveiled a recovery new of the diva, Celine Dion.

Slimane piano-voice confined

On Instagram, the interpreter of “Come on love” has published a video in which he sings the inevitable “For you to love me again.” Behind his piano, he offers an interpretation in any sobriety and power. A tribute that falls at peak. This year, the album “them”, which is extracted the tube of Celine Dion, and celebrates its 25 years ! Of course, thousands of fans have applauded his performance. “Outstanding, as usual”, “Beautiful recovery”, “You gave me chills”, can be read among the comments.