Take a look at the birthday virtual Quavo organized by Travis Scott

Quavo does not leave the lock interfere with his day of celebration.

The member Migos went on Instagram to broadcast its 29th anniversary celebration, hosted by Travis Scott. Quavo has announced the event earlier this week on its social media accounts, teasing a night of success of fan-favorite as well as recordings never heard before. Viewers can expect to hear new music from Scott, Meek Mill, Nav, Gunna, fire, Pop Smoke, and more.

“Shout to all my Rams, dude … Feast of quarantine,” said Quavo in his announcement. “Stay safe, everyone. Make sure you all practice the social distance. We play all the classics from Migos … We are not fighting, we say just. We celebrate and get crazy all night … And, guess what ” We open the vault and we’ve been playing the shit which we have slipped. Don’t tell anyone. We are going to give you a taste. “

You can stream the birthday party of Quavo now on Instagram.

The rapper has also announced the launch of a fundraising campaign for relief efforts against the coronavirus: “For my birthday, the Foundation Quavo Cares will make a donation and collect funds for the health workers on the front line in the hospitals of the region of Los Angeles and Atlanta,” he said in a press release. “I have been working in partnership with @ohana_one_inc and @emoryhealthcare to provide masks, gowns isolation, and face shields are necessary to ensure the safety of health professionals during the pandemic. I request to all my friends and fans to join me and make a donation. “

Learn more about the fundraiser here.