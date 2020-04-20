Take a look at the concert giant “One World Together” at Home ” live in full ! – Wit FM

This weekend, while the pandemic of sars coronavirus COVID-19 continues to separate the individuals, “One World: Together At Home “ uses the power of music to bring together the inhabitants of our planet.

Led by Global Citizena movement of engaged citizens whose initial goal is to work together to end extreme poverty by 2030, the event, organized in collaboration with Lady Gaga, has two objectives : to celebrate and support the personal health, but also promote the solidarity fund for the fight against the COVID-19 launched by theWorld Health organization.

During this huge concert virtual world, nearly a hundred artists will be transmitting on the microphone. Discover the exceptional program at the bottom of this page.

Follow “One World Together” At Home ” live :

Artists announced :

From 18h00 to 2h00 in the morning

Adam Lambert • Andra Day • Angela • Anitta • Annie Lennox • Becky G • Ben Platt • Billy Ray Cyrus • Black Coffee • Bridget Moynahan • Burna Boy • Cassper Nyovest • Charlie Puth • Christine and the Queens • Common • Connie Britton • Danai Gurira • Delta Goodrem • Don Cheadle • Eason Chan • Ellie Goulding • Erin Richards • Finneas • Heidi Klum • Hozier • Hussain Al Jasmi • Jack Black • Jacky Cheung • Jack Johnson • Jameela Jamil • James McAvoy • Jason Segel • Jennifer Hudson • Jess Glynne • Jessie J • Jessie Reyez • John Legend • Juanes • Kesha • Lady Antebellum • Lang Lang • Leslie Odom Jr. • Lewis Hamilton • Liam Payne • Lili Reinhart • Lilly Singh • Lindsey Vonn • Lisa Mishra • Lola Lennox • Luis Fonsi • Maren Morris • Matt Bomer • Megan Rapinoe • Michael Bublé • Milky Chance • Naomi Osaka • Natti Natasha • Niall Horan • Nomzamo Mbatha • PK Subban • Picture This • Rita Ora • Samuel L Jackson • Sarah Jessica Parker • Sebastián Yatra • Sheryl Crow • Sho Madjozi • Soffi Tukker • SuperM • The Killers • Tim Gunn • Vishal Mishra • Zucchero

From 2h00 in the morning

Amy Poehler • Andrea Bocelli • Awkwafina • Billie Eilish • Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day • Burna Boy • Camila Cabello • Celine Dion • Chris Martin • David Beckham • Eddie Vedder • Ellen DeGeneres • Elton John • Idris and Sabrina Elba • J Balvin • Jennifer Lopez • John Legend • Kacey Musgraves • Keith Urban • Kerry Washington • Lady Gaga • Lang Lang • Lizzo • LL Cool J • Lupita’nyong o • Maluma • Oprah Winfrey show • Paul McCartney • Pharrell Williams • Priyanka Chopra Jonas • Sam Smith • Shah Rukh Khan • Shawn Mendes • Stevie Wonder • Taylor Swift • Usher