Take a look at the inaugural speech of the virtual Ryan Reynolds for the promotion 2020

The class of 2020 of the secondary school, Kitsilano may not be able to graduate and receive their diplomas as they imagined it to be, but Ryan Reynolds hope that his speech from beginning virtual be able to compensate for this.

As a graduate student in the high school, the actor has taken the immense privilege to give the opening speech of the promotion 2020. Unfortunately, it has not been able to meet in person, but he shared a video on his YouTube page with an inspiring message.

He told the students that the school was the “best thing that ever happened” and that he was still friends with many of the people with whom he had obtained his degree. And although it has “nothing prepared of super interesting” for his speech, he hoped to give this lesson: “If I can get this little chestnut of wisdom, it is something that you may want to start if you are not already All depends on you, no pressure, but one thing that has worked for me is to practice a form of compassion every day, either for yourself or for someone, especially for someone else, is good. “