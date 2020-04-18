Take a look at the Met Gala-E!! Special Moments of Ultimate Mode 4 may

The biggest night in fashion … in?
It is true. The Gala features 2020 may have been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, but E! is not about to pass up the first Monday of may not to celebrate the fashion event of the year.
With E! The Met Gala: moments of mode ultimate special, those at home – AKA the whole world, including the A-listers that would walk normally on the famous red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art – can get their dose of fashion without even leaving the couch.
The set special of one hour for the Monday, may 4 at 23 h is filled with the content of Met Galas of the past, which obviously include the celebrities who have become accustomed to, such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Michelle Williams, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.
With the help of E! corresponding style Zanna Roberts Stale and stylist to the celebrities Brad Goreski, E! countdown of the 10 best landings of all time on air and on Twitter. Think Blake Lively in 2018 on the topic “heavenly Bodies: fashion and imagination catholic”, or Madonna in 2016 with “Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology”.
There are also a ton of sequences that are unprecedented, including new interviews with all your favourite stars!
Of course, the men of the Met Gala will also have their time. Who can forget Billy Porter and his wings of gold?
They will also be presented throughout the course of our retrospective on some of the couples most in vogue to attend the Met Gala over the years: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguezthat have been synchronized from 2017 to 2019; George and Amal Clooneywho was the couple that was most talked about in 2015 and 2018; and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworththat was their first and last appearance as a couple in 2019, among others.
Then come for the fashion, but stay tuned for things such as fun facts, a revelation of the stars who have dared to violate the strict rules, and much more.
Seriously, you won’t want to miss it!
