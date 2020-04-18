Take a look at the Met Gala-E!! Special Moments of Ultimate Mode 4 may

The biggest night in fashion … in?

It is true. The Gala features 2020 may have been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, but E! is not about to pass up the first Monday of may not to celebrate the fashion event of the year.

With E! The Met Gala: moments of mode ultimate special, those at home – AKA the whole world, including the A-listers that would walk normally on the famous red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art – can get their dose of fashion without even leaving the couch.

The set special of one hour for the Monday, may 4 at 23 h is filled with the content of Met Galas of the past, which obviously include the celebrities who have become accustomed to, such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Michelle Williams, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

With the help of E! corresponding style Zanna Roberts Stale and stylist to the celebrities Brad Goreski, E! countdown of the 10 best landings of all time on air and on Twitter. Think Blake Lively in 2018 on the topic “heavenly Bodies: fashion and imagination catholic”, or Madonna in 2016 with “Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology”.