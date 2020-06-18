Take a look at the new formula with new themes and more games

On the approach of summer, Here is a facelift. And the new number Here, more female, more likely and more fun to go out to the sale this Friday, June 19. The menu, as every week, scoops and exclusive pictures, of course, about your favorite stars. But also new topics.

I like that it tells you the stories of the stars ? You’ll love the Story Here. And this week, we reveal the relationship mother / child and we are looking for first of all, in the case of Meghan Markle. Part of some time in England, she is quickly returned to the one who gave him life. Inseparable and fusional, this duo is not like the others will have no secret for you. The first of a series of four episodes, and next week, we’ll talk about “the claws of the past” between Hugh Jackman and his mom.

You are dreaming of spending a day in the life of a star ? This is possible thanks to our 24-hour stopwatch with… From breakfast to bedtime, follow the day-to-day of a people. You see, it is a dream.

It is time to revise your classics. You remember that Britney Spears had been in a relationship with Jared Leto ? Not ? He had forgotten !? You will now be better informed about the stories of the heart of your favorite stars with our (S)ex list. And you’ll see it moves not bad.

And because in this case, we like to keep you entertained, you will find more games. In addition to the words of arrow, do not miss our Bingo ” dingo “

