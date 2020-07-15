take a look at this crazy theory that shakes the canvas

22 years after the release of Titanic, a wild theory appeared on the web could be given by the end of the movie in question.

It’s been 22 years since hardcore fans of the movie scream in the scandal : there was a place on the board, next to Rose. Even in the year 2020, no one has recovered from the death of Jack, in the film of James Cameron.

However, a theory can be (a little) the repair of the broken hearts of the spectators : Jack, in fact, not dead… simply because they have never really existed. Finally, I am not sure that this relieves the fans… it is Hard to imagine a world where Jack Dawson not in reality, not all lived.

The theory that shakes the web

A psychologist has decided to make a thread on Twitter, where he explains the reasons why he thinks that Jack is only a creation of the imagination of the Rose. And for him, the errors of the temporality committed by James Cameron, who are the first clue. The user explains that the director is a man very demanding, that you omit no detail and that is reflected in everything. Only the movie many inaccuracies.

For example, during one of his many stories, Jack talks about the roller coaster on the Santa Monica pier. Only here, in these places have been built in 1916, the sinking of the Titanic occurred in 1912. It also evokes the lake Wissota, which was created in 1917, after the construction of a dam. The young man also have a backpack that has been made that, from 1939. The character played by Leonardo DiCaprioI was going to come for the future ?

In the imagination of Rose DeWitt Bukater

According to the psychologist, Jack would not have in reality never existed. It would be purely and simply the fruit of the imagination of Rosa, who, years later, would have invented this story to overcome the pain after having lost his entire family in the sinking of the boat. Jack Dawson does not appear in the registry of passengers, because, according to the story told by the young woman, he would have earned his place in the poker…

He also explained that Rose had not even been in the water when the Titanic sank. She was going to climb on board one of the first lifeboats. It should also be remembered that in the beginning of the film, the survivor of the shipwreck said about Jack : “Only exists in my memories…”. Then, Jack Dawson, fictional or reality?