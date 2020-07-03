Take a look at Tom Ackerley, the husband of the actress

Margot Robbie is an actress talented and charismatic, that it is spoken more and more in the international scene. Recently announced on the poster of the next “pirates of the Caribbean”, the actress is, without a doubt, sparks.

If everything seems to smile professionally, Margot Robbie is also very flourishing in his private life, and has found love with Tom Ackerley, a man that is also changing in the world of cinema.

AN ACTRESS, A PROLIFIC

Margot Robbie had a tour of the most impressive and for several years, she has shown how she is talented. Reminds us of sesq roles in “Suicide Squad”, “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Tarzan” or even “once upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

The film became cult classics that have helped to strengthen its reputation in the united states and in the rest of the world. Strong from their successes, Margot Robbie was announced to be at the head of the next “pirates of the Caribbean”, a great achievement for the actress who will shine without a doubt again due to her charisma and talent, while the fact that it replaces Johnny Depp has not satisfied all fans of the famous actor.

It is also very recently appeared in the film “Scandal”, a film committed, which included accusations of harassment in the newsroom Fox news. An actress and talented who does not hesitate to address the functions of the scale !

If it is always challenges more impressive, she can count on the unconditional support of her husband, Tom Ackerley.

A COMMON PASSION FOR THE CINEMA

In fact, the actress has found love with Tom Ackerley, director and producer English that is the same age as her. It is obvious that their passion allowed them to create links, but their relationship goes far beyond this and have found a great harmony.

Their paths crossed in the year 2014, as they helped on the set of the film “French Suite”, in which Margot Robbie played while Tom Ackerley filled the role of assistant director.

For two years, they have strengthened their relationship little by little, of their feelings, to be more strong and more strong and they decided to become husband and wife in the month of December 2016.

Not content to thrive in his private life, which also come to collaborate professionally, a task that is scary and poses a problem for many couples, but for which they pay without any problem.

For example, have worked together in the movie “I, Tonya,” which was produced by Tom Ackerley. Also found in the project of “Barbie” in bloom Margot Robbie. Great success for the couple who seem to definitely will be found !

If you are in a relationship for more than six years, and married for four, still have not decided to form a family together and not to talk about it during interviews which are offered regularly.

They seem to be truly happy together and that it was his desire that this will continue for a long time !