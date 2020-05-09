Take acting course with Natalie Portman ? It is now possible to

“I have not attended a theatre school traditional. I have been working for 25 years and I learned by practice, and then I grouped several things that to me are useful and I want to share with you.” Actress Natalie Portman has lent itself to the game of online courses provided by the site Master Class. After Martin Scorsese, Annie Leibovitz, Jodie Foster, or even Spike Lee, the talented thirty-year-old is going to give acting course.

The game of empathy

In the trailer, which was revealed on the 13th of march last, she distills already a few tips for the actors and actresses in the grass : “Make mistakes, try things. It is a work of your imagination. You make a film influenced by the life. You create a character influenced by a human. And you want to make it as human as possible” defends it before playing a scene, especially for the occasion, where she discovers that her boyfriend is having an affair.

The one that started her acting career at the age of 12 years in the role of Mathilda, alongside Luc Besson in the film Leon, a curriculum vitae is ideal for becoming a teacher : a dancer schizophrenic (Black Swan), a rebel with a shaved head (V For Vendetta), several queens, a First lady (Jackie), a girl vengeful (Leon), or a pop star (Vox Lux), Natalie Portman was able to slip into the skin of the characters iconic, complex, and very different from each other. And received an Oscar for Best actress before her thirty years.

Creative process

In twenty courses available online (at the rate of $ 100 each), Natalie Portman delivers her precious advice for an audition, make improvisation, developing a character or working relationships with implementation teams. To each module to its theme.

About her role of Jackie Kennedy in the biopic of the same name, it says : “I was terrified, which is always a good reason to do something.” A role she worked with a vocal coach, so that play more close to the reality, the dialectic and the tone of the wife of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. “When you see where are the breaths, you can read what is happening below this that says the person”, she says, before showing us, in front of our eyes naive, how to sneeze on command, the most natural thing in the world.