Take acting course with Natalie Portman

Enjoy your lockdown to achieve your wildest dreams. And if among those, that of becoming an actor.rice was part of it ? For you’ve taken up acting, online courses given by leading Hollywood actors are just a click away.

Having Natalie Portman as a teacher of acting in her living room, it is possible ! The actress in the awe-inspiring journey has allowed itself to be seduced by the concept of the online courses offered by the site Master Class. Natalie Portman began playing professionally at age 12 and has won an Oscar before the age of 30. As an actor, self-taught, she uses personal techniques to create complex characters and fascinating. “In his first-class acting, Natalie shows how empathy is at the heart of every great performance, how to provide real details in each role and how to build your own creative process“can we read on the website of Master Class. Each course consists of ten lessons and each lesson lasts ten minutes. The actress tackles several themes important to the stakeholders.presenters : how to an audition, do improvisation, developing a character or working relationships with implementation teams.

Make mistakes, try things. It is a work of your imagination. You make a film influenced by the life. You create a character influenced by a human. And you want to make it as human as possible.

Other great names of cinema courses on the platform Master Class : David Lynch, Jodie Foster, Spike Lee… The current Master Class return to 16.67€/month. You have access to more than 80 Master Class different, given by the sizes in a wide range of fields : music, cuisine, interior decor, there’s something for all tastes. What spend a lockdown informative and perhaps discover a hidden talent !