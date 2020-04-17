Be the first to respond

As to be blocked at home, many take the opportunity to put a little order and tidying up.

You can always start by reading Marie Kondo[1]and apply the simple rule of do not store that provides no joy (sic) : in this case, and for me I hurled a bunch of books, including the computer, which had nothing to do in my library. I’ve kept The computerMichel Volle, Logic, computer science and paradoxesJean-Paul Delahaye and a memo on the Unix commands for OS X, which should me enough for any containment.

And there, it took a tackle to my Web bookmarks : in this case the huge section of NC (not classified) in which are all the sites I intend to visit one day, the tools that I intend to test it, blogs that I hope to have the time to read. Mac, PC, and tablet, little review rambling.

Next training sites, I suggest Security Planner (https://securityplanner.org/), which is based on the principle of auditing its own profile in order to determine the level of security that should be put in place. Otherwise, beyond the Mooc of the Anssi (https://secnumacademie.gouv.fr/)and the Cnil (https://atelier-rgpd.cnil.fr/)it is necessary to mention the Mooc Vigipirate (https://vigipirate.gouv.fr/)based on the same technical platform and extremely well made.

Still in the training sites, it is necessary to quote the excellent video series of awareness-raising carried out by Airbus (YouTube, chain Master Movies) as well as the feature-length film Nothing to Hide (https://vimeo.com/193515863)and of course the short film Anonymous (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79uD8mX7oeM) it is absolutely necessary to watch with the whole family.

The “Tools” section is particularly rich. I’ve had the opportunity to test some of the simple tools of network analysis (for example https://www.advanced-ip-scanner.com/fr/ for Mac and PC, or NETanalyser tablet) : they give a lot of information, both for the domestic sphere and for small business networks. There is also a GUI version of Nmap (https://nmap.org/zenmap/) that can be used in combination with a guide of the commands Nmap (https://www.cyberciti.biz/networking/nmap-command-examples-tutorials/).

You may also need to test the security level of a Web site, which can be done on https://www.urlvoid.com/, https://talosintelligence.com/or https://global.sitesafety.trendmicro.com/. And a real-time mapping of current threats is also available on https://cybermap.kaspersky.com/.

In terms of messaging secure, the good pair is Signal (competitor of WhatsApp, but secure version cross-platform) and Olvid (im totally serverlessthis has drawbacks but if you need to communicate in a way rich, I have not found a better one to this day – see the podcasts Counter Safelyand NoLimitSecuon the product). After that, if you need an email address to be disposable, there are YOPmail (http://www.yopmail.com/)and if you need a regular email available in Webmail, and for which the provider is a priori, worthy of trust in terms of spying, there is the inevitable ProtonMail (https://protonmail.com/fr/).

On the tools side of visio, I was able to test the solution of Jitsi implemented by Scaleway (https://ensemble.scaleway.com/)very effective when it is two or three, but apparently the performance drops from ten people at once, and, of course, the solution Framasoft (https://framatalk.org/accueil/fr/)but that surprisingly does not work poorly or not at all on Firefox.

Side serious games, it is absolutely necessary to test The Accountant (https://jplusplus.github.io/the-accountant) : you’re a director of a firm in a city and need to take a series of decisions without falling into corruption or you get fired (personally, I don’t never make a turn, but for the price of a few “adjustments” ethical “).

In a more mild, I suggest you to go for a ride on Dollar Street (https://www.gapminder.org/dollar-street) which identifies, through pictures, the living standards of families around the globe based on their annual income. To show your teens.

Finally, if you’ve never tried, go for a walk on Ngram Viewer (https://books.google.com/ngrams/)that analyzes the frequency of appearance compared to words in the world literature according to years : for example, the terms “Malware” or ” Hacker “, who are not quite on the same dates.

