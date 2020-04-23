Taking Anne Hathaway on the ” Pillow Challenge Is Perfection

Mia Thermopolis has just made his return.

At this point, many of us have seen the #PillowChallenge circulating on Instagram and TikTok, in which users take the pillows and use it as a mini dress fortune with a belt at the waist. Celebrities Halle Berry, Tori Spelling and Tracee Ellis Ross have all joined the trend viral. Better late than never, isn’t it?

Now, Anne Hathaway is joining the fun.

On Wednesday, the actress of 37 years went on Instagram to share his approach inspired the princess Diairies of the challenge of the pillows and boy, was it worth the wait.

Using pillows with blue and white as its mini dress fortune associated with combat boots black, a pair of black shades, headphones, and a red lip, a bold Mia Thermopolis — Hathaway has given its own twist to the trend viral. It has légendé his photo: “A queen is never late; everyone else is just ahead. “

Check out how other celebrities have fun with the #PillowChallenge below!