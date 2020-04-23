Taking Anne Hathaway on the ” Pillow Challenge Is Perfection

Mia Thermopolis has just made his return.

At this point, many of us have seen the #PillowChallenge circulating on Instagram and TikTok, in which users take the pillows and use it as a mini dress fortune with a belt at the waist. Celebrities Halle Berry, Tori Spelling and Tracee Ellis Ross have all joined the trend viral. Better late than never, right?

Now, Anne Hathaway joins in the fun.

On Wednesday, the actress of 37 years was made on Instagram for the share Princess Diairies-the making of inspiration on the challenge of pillow and boy, was it worth the wait.

Use pillows in blue and white as its mini dress fortune associated with combat boots black, a pair of black shades, a helmet and a red lip bold the Mia Thermopolis—Hathaway has given its own spin to the trend viral. It has légendé his photo: “A queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.”