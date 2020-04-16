Talent ESPN donates part of his salary to save colleagues

With professional sports still, the chain of television ESPN requested its 100 communicators best paid in the world, to take wage cuts of 15% for the next three months for the company to save the jobs of the workers with the lowest wages.

The voluntary measure was accepted almost without any problem by the majority of people understand now that there is in the industry of sports entertainment.

Wage cuts also include several executives who have asked you all to stay united as a family in these difficult times in which the sport does not generate money for anyone, in the absence of activity.

