Talks Oprah Feud, Wendy Williams Pool Party Drama

“As regards the entertainment, I thought [Harvey] Weinstein was bigger than the other guys in the entertainment that we see. “

50 cents sheds new details on his beef with Oprah Winfrey.

Appearing on the edition home of “Watch what happens live” Tuesday night, the rapper, who was promoting his new biography “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter”, has been questioned about his current relationship with Oprah after he claimed Gayle King once confronted him for “talking shit” on the tv personality.

“I’m good with both,” said 50 Cent, before talking about his comments about Oprah, not criticizing the black man accused in the #Me too movement. “I made a comment about not understanding why we choose specific people for the stuff #MeToo, the documentary.”

“The president has these accusations, and nobody has a documentary on the president,” he added. “And as regards the entertainment, I thought [Harvey] Weinstein was bigger than the other guys in the entertainment that we see. These other guys are just easy victims, that’s all. “

The quarrel always the star of the “Power” with Oprah has apparently been revived in December when he called the tv personality on Instagram.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is with black men”, he posted, alongside a photo of Winfrey and Russell Simmons.

“Not Harvey Weinstein, not Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, it’s really sad,” he continued.

Winfrey has finally withdrawn its support of “On the Record”, the documentary about the sexual misconduct alleged Simmons.

During this time, 50, who is known for his oxen of celebrities, has also spoken of his quarrel of long standing Wendy Williamsremembering what he said at his pool party last August. At the time, the rapper had has published a video Wendy appeared to be refused entry to the event, which has to believe a lot of the animators that the presenter of the program had been expelled.

“What is the real story behind Wendy Williams and your pool party? Have you really hunted?”, Asked Andy, 50 years old, reading an e-mail from a caller.

“No, they have in some way she had remained at the front and then Snoop [Dogg] there came to talk to him, “ he said calmly 50.” Because it is really come to see Snoop. “

In the middle of their quarrel, Wendy has been loaded saying three nice things about 50 Cent when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” in September.

“This is not a bad man,” she said. “I respect his hustle. And I was one of the first people to play his music. In fact, probably the first, on a tape to the radio when I was suspended for two weeks without pay because I used to be a renegade like that. If I liked it, I retirerais immediately. “

