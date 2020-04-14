Tanguy Ndombélé you opt for the FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is studying different options on the market to improve the performance of your project. It gives the feeling that the reigning champion of our League you want to acquire the services of a midfielder, a man that brings strength and stability to the core of the squad Quique Setién. That is to say, a player who meets the profile Yaya Toure or Seydou Keita.

Therefore, the name of Tanguy Ndombélé (23 years old) figure in the reports of the technical secretariat of Barça for the next season. L’équipe, a reference source of sports information in France, published this past Sunday, 12 April Jose Mourinho could facilitate the landing of the old acquaintance of Olympique Lyon at the Camp Nou.

The cited source claimed that the relationship at Tottenham Hotspur between the coach and Portuguese midfielder is not precisely the most suitable, situation that could benefit from the entity chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu. All of this, as is logical, to negotiate with the Spurs the landing of Longjumeau in the quoted set of Setién.

In fact, the English press goes a step beyond commenting that the priority of Ndombélé, in case of taking the door out of London, would be joining the club. The linking of the French (source drc) with Tottenham expires in 2025, to which must be added that the british were in their time 60 M€ (more than 10 M€ in variables) by the player.