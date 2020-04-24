Tank Girl change of publishing house with the next arc King Tank Girl in Albatross Funnybooks (Eric Powell)

Heroin Tank Girl continues his exploration of the United States, with the new bow King Of Tank Girl announced for the editions Albatross Funnybooks, a corporation owned by the artist Eric Powell. This small structure houses the character after eight years and various edited volumes under the banner of Titan Books. The writer Alan Martin, inventor of Tank Girl with the awesome Jamie Hewlett, would have had the desire to change.
Accompanied by the designer Brett Parsonthe author moves once again after being already passed by DC Comics, Image Comics, Dark Horse and IDW Publishing over the works. In this case, the artist would probably be the first responsible of this migration, after having seen Parson illustrate an arc of a The Goon, flagship series ofEric Powellwith that the creators have agreed to this recovery.
