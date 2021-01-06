Tanya Roberts is now declared dead

After her death was mistakenly announced Monday morning, her death has now been confirmed.

Actress Tanya Roberts has now passed away, 24 hours after she was mistakenly presumed dead.

According to the TMZ portal, Roberts, who was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, was declared dead by doctors after 9:00 p.m. this Monday.

On the morning of January 4, the news of the alleged death of the actress was taken up by various US media, who received confirmation from their representative.

However, hours later, while Lance O’Brien, Roberts’s partner, was giving an interview to talk about the death of his girlfriend on the Inside Edition newscast, live, she received a call where they assured him that she was still alive.

Roberts, 65, suffered from a rare disease that damaged her liver and kidney.

She was admitted to hospital on December 24 and after testing negative for coronavirus, she was given artificial ventilation and her condition rapidly deteriorated, The Daily Mail reported.

In the past 24 hours, Roberts’ condition worsened and, after suffering a urinary tract infection and impaired function of some of her organs, she was disconnected from the devices and shortly after was declared dead.