Tape-to-eye: Thor change of head, Paris Hilton at…

The stars are only in their head this week…

The Rock comes out of the tile

Dwayne Johnson, also known under the name of The Rock, has swapped his usual jeans and tight t-shirt to a dress three pieces to tile the scots. The star of the Fate of hazardous not afraid of anything, not even the police style! And he has good reason since it is as sexy as usual in his clothes.

This actress of baywatch dare transparent

Alexandra Daddario, as we have seen in the film adaptation of baywatch, has made heads turn at an event in Los Angeles this week. In fact, her dress left little to the imagination: a bodice structured transparent that it revealed his chest. Is this the port of the famous red jersey that would have prompted the young woman to show and its forms?

Paris Hilton comes out still half naked

Another feature that was not cold in the eyes: Paris Hilton has sported a dress very transparent at a party with her fiancé. Gray in color, the dress was made up of rhinestones, strategically placed. Fortunately there was no wind, otherwise the DJette would have revealed much more than she had intended!

Chris Hemsworth change of head

The actor who embodies Thor the big screen has suffered this week a makeover. To prepare for her next shoot, Chris Hemsworth has had to sacrifice his beautiful beard to a mustache retro.

Main Photo: Instagram @chrishemsworth