Tate Donovan reacts to Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston who bind to him

Tate Donovan found himself in the headlines last month after the two Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock remembers to have visited the actor in the 90’s. And, yes, he is very aware that they have talked to him.

Fortunately, the two actresses had nice things to say about their former shared during Sandra has interviewed Jen for an interview, Bullock jokingly, Donovan was a “human being very patient, given that he went out with the two of us”.

“It was sent to me as 70 times, yes, believe me, I’ve certainly read,” said Donovan. TooFab when asked if he had seen the article. “It was very nice. It was very nice of them, they are both very nice and yes, it is very enjoyable,” he added.

When asked if he was surprised by the number of headlines generated by the treat – with news appearing on

PEOPLE, Fox News, Page Six, today, We, E! and even TooFab – he said he was more shocked by “how many people are connected to me about it.”

“I was like, wow, this is crazy”, he added.

In the room Interview, Bullock said that she and Aniston had been “presented by our former boyfriend” at a party in the CAA after the Golden Globes at the time. “I say” our “because you and I have both participated in this human being,” said Sandra.

“Yes, we did. It is a nice way of saying it,” said Aniston.

“We both participated in Tate [Donovan]”Noted Bullock, as has been repeated Aniston,” We both participated in Tate. “

Jen then joked that Tate “seems to have a type.” Sandy pointed out that this type was “talented. Funny. Nice. Introspective. Generous”, as Jen put it, they are also both “amateur architecture” and “lovers of interior design”.

Bullock has been involved with Tate when she was betrothed to the actor after meeting on the movie from 1992, “Love Potion No. 9;” while Aniston went out with Donovan – who played his love, Joshua, on “Friends” – from 1995 to 1998.

The actor can next be seen in the new film “Tuscaloosa”, to be released in theatres, on VOD and digital HD on march 13, 2020.