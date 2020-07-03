Tati Westbrook said that Shane Dawson Jeffree Star has been on the rise against James Charles

Tati Westbrook reopens the wounds of his fight with James Charles.

The beautiful users of youtube has published this Tuesday a new video, blaming Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star for his viral video, “Goodbye Sister” from may of 2019, in which appointment his colleague, blogger James Charles for their shady dealings and to his sexual advances in heterosexual men.

“I followed my heart, but I’ve listened to the wrong people,” said Westbrook, 38-year-old, in a 40-minute video entitled ” Breaking the Silence “.

“Charles James has made his share of mistakes and has been involved in scandals – like all of us– but I’ve always believed in him,” continues the star.

“I did it [the video] after all the lies poisoned me have told, Shane Dawson, and Jeffree Star. To believe these lies, and I let go of the passion to realize that this video is one of the biggest regrets of my life. The information that they gave me were terrifying. I was told that there was a large amount of victims that were to be submitted”.

Westbrook has also said that after the end of the drama, Charles came home to compare the texts and direct messages, and to gather more evidence against the Star and Dawson, which helped to rekindle their friendship.

Dawson quickly on Instagram Live to respond to the video. Has qualified Westbrook of “manipulation” and ” crazy “, accusing him of ” fake crying “.

The groom Dawson, Ryland Adams, has called the video “master class in manipulation,” and to ” save your reputation “.

Jeffree Star has not yet responded, but it seems that this drama is far from over.

Page Six-Style has been in contact with Westbrook, Charles, Stars, and Dawson for their comments.