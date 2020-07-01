Tati Westbrook says that Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star were feeding her “lies poisoned” about Charles James

Tati Westbrook presented a video explosive on Tuesday detailing the events that led to the publishing of the video consistent “Goodbye, Sister” in the James Charles.

More than a year has passed since the video of “Goodbye, Sister” of the vlogger of beauty has led to a fight that has no precedent in the YouTube community. Since then, the people who have played different roles in the controversy were presented to share their version of the story, with a couple of accusations against Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star.

However, Westbrook itself has not directly comment on any of the developments until now.

In the YouTube video of 40 minutes, entitled ” Breaking My Silence … “, the owner of a Halo of Beauty explained how Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star would be “manipulated” to express their critical views of James and Charles, among others. While the woman, 38-year-old has refused to share “received” on the advice of their lawyers, she describes the events that occurred during the past year.

Here are the main points to remember from the last video of Tati’s: