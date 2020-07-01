Tati Westbrook’s fault Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star for his fight with James Charles

Almost a year after “dramagedon”, the one who had started all the disputes within the community of beauty on Youtube, Tati Westbrook, he breaks his silence.

Tati has published a 40-minute video intended to clarify some of the things that happened last year.

Remember that Tati was released in may of 2019 video Goodbye Sister (now deleted) in which he accused James Charles have changed as a result of your success. She called him a narcissist and manipulator, and said that she no longer wanted to be his friend.

After this, Jeffree Star had supported Tati, and had even dared to try James “danger to society”.

• * * * * * * Read also: Everything you need to know about the “drama” between James Charles and Tati Westbrook

Tati and Jeffree had finally presented his apologies to James, but everything seems to be back to the surface these days. Several mention the fact that in the trailer for the series Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star, “dramagedon” was mentioned, and, finally, not to be part of the final product.

Some have even gone so far as to the theory that Shane and Jeffree would have planned, “dramagedon”, and even manipulated Dad to make the video against James.

In summary, Tati seems to confirm this rumor on his very long video BREAKING MY SILENCE.

In it, she explained that she and James are in good condition today. She apologized last December, and that he would have accepted. He would have offered to be on his side for this video, but Tati has preferred to do alone.

She admits that she did the video Goodbye Sister as a result of the stories of the horrors of James Shane and Jeffree would have told Tati. It also explains that Shane has offered to help to make this video to do the editing, an offer which she declined.

Tati explains that Jeffree is known as having information that involves all members of the community of “gurus of the beauty”. These people would be, according to Tati, as hostages for Jeffree, and dared not speak against him for fear of being exposed.

She told the people to prepare for Jeffree, finally began to say publicly the famous information that it holds against all the world.

Tati also presents a theory that Jeffree Star would be one of the owners of the Morphe, and that he had wanted to destroy the reputation of James Charles (who also often collaborates with Morphe) to make space for your makeup collection with Shane Dawson…

At the time of writing these lines, Jeffree Star has not responded to the video Tati.

For his part, Shane was accused of being a liar in a Tweet that has since been deleted.

We will continue this “dramagedon 2.0” very close!