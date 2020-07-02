Taxi 3 on TF1 : discover the secrets of the filming of the saga

Franck Gastambide wanted Samy Naceri in Taxi 5but he refused

For the reboot of the saga with Malik Bentalha, Franck Gastambide wanted to Samy Naceri. The one who has written the script Taxi 5 – The future with Luc Besson had, in effect, told the magazine First : “In my first treatment, Samy was a real role : came to the end of the film will help us to resolve the story. Luc Besson told me that the character could not have a prominent place because we were in need of a new duo of heroes, and that this is his movie. We cannot rest in the former. It is then said that Samy had to do, at least, an appearance, in the blink of an eye. Was Bernard Farcy, was Edouard Montoute, was the 407… But it was necessary for us to Samy. We meet, we take a drink, it has discussed the terms… But he didn’t want to accept a simple appearance. We will respect your decision. I am very sad because I would have liked to offer to the public”.

Except that on Twitter, Samy Naceri had hit the reset and it is assured that will not happen. “They made me believe from the outset that I do not want to” he had answered, “I was surprised to learn that the basic, his idea was to take a Taxi 5 without even a small aspect of me”. He had even added in his tweet : “If the proposal has taken place at the beginning of the film as all the actors, my response would not have been the same”.