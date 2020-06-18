Taxi on the TF1 : the actors have refused to play in this film produced by Luc Besson ? – Actus Ciné

“Taxi” aired this evening on TF1. Did you know that Samy Naceri and Frédéric Diefenthal were not the first choice to play Daniel and Emilien ? Explanations.

Taxi Trailer VF”,”duration”:96,”view_count”:63166,”added_at”:{“date”:”2008-03-03 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”meta”:{“genre_main_movie”:[{“name”:”Action”,”id”:”13025″},{“name”:”Comu00e9die”,”id”:”13005″},{“name”:”Policier”,”id”:”13018″}],”id_main_movie”:17106,”image_main_movie”:”/medias/nmedia/00/02/49/22/affiche.jpg”,”localized_file_type”:”trailer”,”main_movie_type”:4002,”name_main_movie”:”Taxi”,”nb_days_release_main_movie”:-8107,”release_date_main_movie”:{“date”:”1998-04-08 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”release_status_movie”:”Leave the room”,”trans_file_type”:”Strip-ad”},”relatedEntityDistributor”:”ARP Su00e9lection”,”relatedEntityDistributorId”:2897,”relatedEntityType”:”movie”,”relatedEntityTrackingIdentifier”:”17106-taxi”,”relatedEntityTitle”:”Taxi”,”relatedEntityId”:17106,”genres”:[{“id”:”13025″,”name”:”Action”},{“id”:”13005″,”name”:”Comu00e9die”},{“id”:”13018″,”name”:”Policier”}],”relatedEntityUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci9mawxtl2zpy2hlzmlsbv9nzw5fy2zpbg09mtcxmdyuahrtba==”,”mediaUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci92awrlby9wbgf5zxjfz2vux2ntzwrpyt0xodgwnti1myzjzmlsbt0xnzewni5odg1s”}],”disablePreroll”:false,”disablePostroll”:false}”>

The most popular movies of the 1990s with the huge success of Taxi, go to a taxi driver is very focused on the speed of your computer with a police officer moved for the eighth time in his driving. Together, they seek to dismantle a gang of bank robbers in Marseilles on the occasion of the publication of this action comedy, tonight on TF1, with a focus on the fact that Samy Naceri and Frédéric Diefenthal were not originally intended to embody the two main characters.

Screenshot Frédéric Diefenthal, and Samy Naceri



Several actors are being considered to play Daniel and Emilien, including Patrick Bruel, Vincent Perez, Olivier Martinez, and Yvan Attal. The four are in contact, but refuse to take part in the film. Luc Besson and Gérard Pirès according in a box, to be riskier, made up of mostly unknown, Frédéric Diefenthal, and Samy Naceri. Prior to being hired, the two actors do a work session of three hours during which the producer and the filmmaker did not hesitate to push to the end !

It is more precisely in the city of León, where he plays a police hooded SWAT team that catches up with Natalie Portman when she enters the home of Jean Reno, that Samy Nacery is noticed by the director of the Big Blue. The actor had entrusted to you : “In generic, you can see that it is indicated in SWAT number 11 Samy Nacery. One day, during the shoot, Besson said to me: well you’ve worked, you’re going to shoot a scene without his balaclava. The lack of pot, there was a lot of smoke in the scene in which you can’t see my mouth.”*

LOL the united states, True Lies, The Dinner… These remakes of French comedies, from the worst to the best

In 1998, the success of Taxi (more than six million entries in France) leads logically to a suite. Taxi 2 sees the light of day, two years later and is seen by over ten million viewers in france. Two new opus, written and produced by Luc Besson, released in 2003 and 2007, while a fifth film directed by Franck Gastambide is achieved in 2018. Taxi also has the same rights to an american remake in the year 2005 : New York Taxi, with Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon.

Finally, for the anecdote, let us note that if Yvan Attal is not playing in the first Taxi, the actor embodies, in the rush Hour 3 (2007), a taxi driver French !

* “Of Luc Besson, the man who wanted to be loved” Geoffrey Le Guilcher, Flammarion.