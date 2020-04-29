Taylor, Jennifer and Zendaya make us laugh due to their…

Sometimes the drugs are a little bit too much effect…

If you have already been under the effect of drugs following an operation, you know that you lose easily the control over self! We put the hands on videos pretty funny three of our celebrity favorites that are also found under the effect of drugs. Because celebrities are just like us, after all.

The actress has dared to published a photo and a video of her after be done to remove his wisdom teeth. Visibly swollen and is in a pitiful state, she has received a wave of love from his fans on Twitter! And what of his ice packs well-positioned on his head…

@Zendaya the way you say shoutout to moisturization is sending me SJSKSK pic.twitter.com/vpWNBWcCer

— 𝐫𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐣𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@webbersbrock) January 3, 2019

The singer, who has had surgery done on eyes at the laser, seems to have developed an obsession towards the bananas after his operation! It’s his mother who was filmed for the purpose of presenting this video during his time with the Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon. Needless to say that TayTay was in shock to see this on the screen!

The actress felt very emotional following an intervention at the dentist, an intervention that involved a few medications that have visibly been put in a state little natural. Jennifer was very eager to talk about his love for the music Hamilton, video to support!