TAYLOR OF HANSON BECAME A DAD FOR THE SEVENTH TIME

Before the Jonas Brothers, there was the Hanson: do you remember the brother’s band from the hit ” MmmBop “?
If so, be prepared to feel old because Taylor – the heartthrob midfielder – became a dad for the seventh time!
The 37-year-old singer and his wife Natalie welcomed a baby girl. ” I present to you our Maybellene Alma Joy. Seven is a good number ” he wrote in the caption of a tender photo with the newborn.
Taylor Hanson and Natalie were married in 2002 and are also parents of Jordan, 18, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 12, Wilhelmina, 8, and Claude, 2.