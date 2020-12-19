CELEBRITIES

TAYLOR OF HANSON BECAME A DAD FOR THE SEVENTH TIME

Posted on

Before the Jonas Brothers, there was the Hanson: do you remember the brother’s band from the hit ” MmmBop “?

If so, be prepared to feel old because Taylor – the heartthrob midfielder – became a dad for the seventh time!

The 37-year-old singer and his wife Natalie welcomed a baby girl. ” I present to you our Maybellene Alma Joy. Seven is a good number ” he wrote in the caption of a tender photo with the newborn.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @taylorhanson

Taylor Hanson and Natalie were married in 2002 and are also parents of Jordan, 18,  Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 12, Wilhelmina, 8, and Claude, 2.

